Coffee. Germany leads extra-EU imports. Italy follows

In 2023, the European Union imported 2.7 million tons of coffee from non-EU countries, for a value of 10.6 billion euros. The quantity remained almost stable compared to 2013 (also 2.7 million tons), but the value increased significantly from 7.3 billion in 2013 to 10.6 billion in 2023. This is what emerges from the data released by Eurostat, on the occasion of International Coffee Day.

Most of the coffee imported in 2023 comes from two countries: Brazil (921,900 tonnes, or 34% of total extra-EU imports) and Vietnam (652,000 tonnes, or 24%). They are followed by Uganda (206,500 tonnes, 8%), Honduras (168,800 tonnes, 6%), India (118,100 tonnes, 4%), Colombia (112,700 tonnes, 4%), Peru (83,000 tonnes, 3%) and Indonesia (68,300 tonnes, 2%).

Around a third of these imports were made by Germany (911 300 tonnes imported, or 33% of total extra-EU imports), followed by Italy (624 600 tonnes, 23%), Belgium (278 200 tonnes, 10%), Spain (249 500 tonnes, 9%) and France (184 000 tonnes, 7%). In 2023, over 2.3 million tonnes of coffee, decaffeinated or roasted (including coffee substitutes) were produced in the EU. This amount increased by 15% compared to 2013 (1.9 million tonnes), equivalent to around 5 kilograms per inhabitant in 2023. EU coffee production was worth almost €13 billion.

Among the reporting EU countries, Italy produced the most roasted coffee in 2023 (556,500 tonnes, or 25% of the total EU production), followed by Germany (507,700, 22%), which preceded France (139,300, 6%), the Netherlands (124,600, 6%), Portugal (49,400, 2%), Belgium (49,300, 2%) and Finland (42,400, 2%). In 2023, these seven EU countries produced 59% of the total EU roasted coffee production.