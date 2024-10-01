Danone: Judit Gonzalez Sans president and CEO Italy and Greece

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Effective October 1, 2024, Judit Gonzalez Sans is the new President and CEO of Danone Italy and Greece and President of the Danone Institute Foundation, taking over from Fabrizio Gavelli . With a twenty-year professional career that began at the Danone Group in Spain in 2004, a degree and a Master's degree in Business Administration, with a specialization in Marketing, over the years, Gonzalez Sans...