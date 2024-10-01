Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Danone: Judit Gonzalez Sans president and CEO Italy and Greece
The manager boasts twenty years of experience in the company
Effective October 1, 2024, Judit Gonzalez Sans is the new President and CEO of Danone Italy and Greece and President of the Danone Institute Foundation, taking over from Fabrizio Gavelli . With a twenty-year professional career that began at the Danone Group in Spain in 2004, a degree and a Master's degree in Business Administration, with a specialization in Marketing, over the years, Gonzalez Sans...
EFA News - European Food Agency
