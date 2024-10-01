Casa Optima: Javier Ferrán is the new president

Casa Optima, an Italian group active in over 150 countries and owner of eight brands in the artisanal gelato, high-quality pastry and mixed drinks market, announces the arrival of Javier Ferrán as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Previously CEO of Bacardi, Ferrán is currently Chairman of Diageo, a listed company in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages, and of International Consolidated Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and other major airlines.

"The market in which Casa Optima operates presents excellent growth opportunities in the medium and long term," says Ferrán , "Casa Optima is a group that performs above the market average, both in terms of growth and margins. I see great opportunities, organic and inorganic, to further grow and consolidate the market in the future."

" Javier will join an already highly motivated and high-performing team and his contribution will be an invaluable opportunity for us to further consolidate our international expansion plans and M&A projects in our core markets and in new adjacent strategic markets", adds Francesco Fattori , CEO of Casa Optima.



“ Javier ’s appointment marks a key milestone in Casa Optima’s growth journey following our investment,” concludes Antonio di Lorenzo , Partner at Charterhouse Capital Partners Llp, a shareholder in the company. “His vision and leadership will provide a strategic boost to the company’s ability to capitalize on the many opportunities for future expansion. Under the leadership of Javier and Francesco , the company is poised to write a new and challenging chapter of success.”