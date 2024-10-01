Tetra Pak Packaging Solutions: Roberto Mastri appointed Managing Director

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Tetra Pak Packaging Solutions in Italy announces the appointment of Roberto Mastri as its new Managing Director. Previously Vice President of Customer Issue Resolution for the company, Mastri succeeds Sara De Simoni , who recently took over as Executive Vice President Development & Technology (D&T) for Tetra Pak.With many years of experience in the B2B Food & Beverage sector and a specialization in...