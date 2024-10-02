Ferrero operational at Kinder Bueno plant in Illinois

Ferrero North America has opened its new Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington, Illinois, USA. The expansion is the result of an investment of 214 million dollars announced for the first time in November 2022 and confirmed in May 2024, with a ceremony to sign the acts in the presence of the highest authorities . The new plant will create some 200 new jobs and will drive the expansion of Ferrero’s market.

The 169,000 square foot facility of more than 15,700 square meters, is an expansion of the current Ferrero production campus in Bloomington, where brands such as Crunch, 100 Grand, Raisinets and other chocolate products are produced: is currently home to the company’s first chocolate factory outside Europe but the plant is the third globally.

On the other hand, the Kinder Bueno brand is expanding at a speed that requires state-of-the-art infrastructure to keep pace with production: since it was launched in 2019, The chocolate bar reached 17th place in sales among traditional chocolate brands and exceeded $ 214 million in retail sales last year.

"This new project will help us to increase the incredible momentum and innovations of Ferrero here in the US market -explains Michael Lindsey, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America-. Kinder Bueno has quickly become a favorite of Americans after being introduced just five years ago, and with the support of Illinois leaders, the Bloomington community, and our valued retail partners like Walmart, The brand will continue to grow and prosper".

On the fervent production activity of Ferrero also expressed Jason Fremstad, senior vice president Supplier development, global sourcing of Walmart, one of the Usa giants of large distribution. "Ferrero’s investment in US manufacturing, says Fremstad, brings new jobs to our communities and supports workforce development. We are proud to support our suppliers in these critical investments, which are good for business, for the country and especially for local communities".