Si è spento a Fabriano Francesco Merloni, il "re degli elettrodomestici"

People Francesco Merloni, the "king of household appliances", died at 99

Son of the founder of Ariston and the Merloni industries, and twice minister in two italian governments

The Ariston Group announced: " Francesco Merloni , honorary president of Ariston Group, passed away on October 1st, at the age of ninety-nine, in his home in Fabriano, surrounded by his loved ones. An... more