Francesco Merloni, the "king of household appliances", died at 99

The Ariston Group announced: " Francesco Merloni , honorary president of Ariston Group, passed away on October 1st, at the age of ninety-nine, in his home in Fabriano, surrounded by his loved ones. An entrepreneur and recipient of the Order of Merit for Labor, Francesco Merloni was a central figure in Italian industry. Building on his father's legacy, he dedicated his life to the international expansion of the family business. With his visionary leadership and unwavering faith in the future, he championed a business model that blended global competitiveness, local commitment and social responsibility."

In addition to his commercial successes, Merloni had a brilliant political career. He was a member of the Italian Parliament for seven terms, from 1972 to 2001, and served as Minister of Public Works in the Amato and Ciampi governments from 1992 to 1994.

"His vision, dedication and passion have left an indelible mark. Everyone at Ariston Group will deeply feel his absence and their thoughts are with his son Paolo , Executive Chairman of Ariston Group, and the rest of his family," the note concludes.