Nestlé Italy: over 3.5 million euros for projects of social relevance

Donated over 2 thousand tons of food and basic necessities (+10% vs 2022), equal to 41,610 shopping carts, and 2.2 million euros (+65% vs 2022) to organizations and charities.

A positive and measurable social impact: this is what emerges from the report “The nest we share”, the first Social Impact Study, relating to 2023, presented by Nestlé and carried out in collaboration with Luiss Business School and Scs Consulting. There are various areas of social commitment and corporate welfare analyzed by the study, summarized in five macro-areas: well-being of the people of the Nestlé Group in Italy and their families, support for local communities, food education, health and nutritional well-being, safety at work. To achieve this important result, the Nestlé Group in Italy has allocated, in 2023 alone, over 3.5 million euros in favor of measures and projects with a social impact.

And it is precisely in some of these areas that the Group's commitment materializes in best practices at a national level. Looking at parenthood, for example, 91% of fathers or second caregivers who work in the Nestlé Group have decided to take advantage of the "Nestlé Baby Leave", the three-month leave paid at 100% introduced by the company in 2022 (read EFA News). A percentage decidedly much higher than the national figure which saw 64% of fathers who took advantage of the 10-day leave provided by law for the birth of a child.

Nestlé also provides a significant boost to the education of younger generations: over 140,000 children and young people are involved in initiatives promoted by the company on issues such as proper nutrition, raising awareness of water use, and caring for and respecting pets. The Nestlé Group is also committed to helping associations and charities, such as Banco Alimentare, through donations of food products. In 2023 alone, these exceeded 2,000 tons (+10% compared to 2022), equal to 41,610 shopping carts, and are added to monetary donations, for a total (again last year) of 2.2 million euros (+65% compared to 2022).

The report "certifies our commitment and responsibility towards our people and the communities in which we operate, which are the cornerstones of our business model", said Marco Travaglia , President and CEO of the Nestlé Group in Italy. "We have promoted several measures and projects to generate a positive and lasting impact, with the desire to create a better future for everyone. The important results achieved push us to work with even more enthusiasm and dedication, in the belief that our growth as a company and as individuals is closely linked to the social value that we manage to generate every day with our work".