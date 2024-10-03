Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Lvmh gives wine without alcohol
Acquired a stake in the sparkling wine producer French Bloom
Lvmh gives wine, but without alcohol. Louis Vuitton, the French king of luxury, has acquired a minority stake in the French brand of soft drinks French Bloom. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. Founded by Constance Jablonski and Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger in 2019, French Bloom produces a range of non-alcoholic wines including the sparkling French Bloom Le Blanc and...
fc - 44425
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency