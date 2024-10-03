Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Segro appoints Luca Sorbara as head of Italy
The appointment of the English company coincides with the integration of Vailog
Segro, a leading company in the ownership, management and development of modern warehouses and industrial real estate, has appointed Luca Sorbara head of Italy, responsible for operations in the Italian market. At the same time, Giulio Della Torre decided to leave the company to take on a new role and a new professional challenge. Sorbara, the official note states, is currently co-responsible for...
EFA News - European Food Agency
