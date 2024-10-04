Copa Cogeca: EU good decision on postponement of deforestation

"European primary producers and various industries welcome the European Commission’s proposal to extend the implementation period of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) by another 12 months". This is underlined in a statement by the Copa Cogeca after the European Commission has granted another 12 months for the implementation of the EUDR "in response to the concerns of the sector".

"While fully supporting the objective of the regulation to combat global deforestation, the official note from Copa Cogeca continues, it is crucial to ensure that it is implemented in the right conditions to be effective and feasible".

For many months, the statement adds, "our organisations have raised concerns about the practical applicability of the regulation and the substantial administrative burden it imposes": the last intervention in this regard came a few days ago, Around one week after the EU decision, with a strong stance taken by the body that brings together European farmers.

"We therefore ask the European Parliament and the Council, continues the Copa Cogeca’s statement, to consider the challenges posed by EU Member States, third countries and stakeholders. The focus must now shift to addressing practical challenges associated with implementing EUDR to prevent uncertainties and avoid supply chain disruptions."

"We will carefully examine the guidance document published on 2 October, concludes the Copa Cogeca statement, and continue to engage in further dialogue to ensure workable solutions for all sectors concerned".