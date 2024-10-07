Nespresso launches N°20, a new addition to the Vertuo line

Last September, Nespresso announced the launch of N°20 for its Original line: a new coffee with an exceptional taste, the result of 20 years of research and dedication, to give birth to a new 100% exclusive Nespresso variety with unprecedented sensorial qualities, capable of generating an unforgettable taste revolution.

Coffee masters have worked tirelessly since 2003 to create this new coffee plant and, after carefully selecting the two best Arabica plants in terms of taste, Nespresso experts crossed them, identifying the soil of the Colombian regions of Cauca and Caldas as the ideal place to plant and grow N°20, so that it could thrive and express its full potential.

In these lands, the prized Arabica variety has been entrusted to just 59 farmers, who have planted, cultivated and cared for collectively just 1 million plants in total. The resulting coffee boasts a rare and refined taste, made unique by the aromas of orange blossom, fresh citrus and delicate notes of jasmine that characterize its aromatic profile.

As a demonstration of its exceptionally high quality, N°20 is certified as Q Coffee by the Quality Coffee Institute, an independent, non-profit organization that certifies high quality standards in the coffee industry.

Speaking about N°20 at the launch of Original last year, Karsten Ranitzsch , Head of Coffee at Nespresso, said: “They say good things are worth waiting for, and this is certainly true when it comes to N°20. Notes of orange blossom, alongside rich floral and fruity aromas and a refreshing acidity, combine to create a coffee with a rare, elegant and subtle personality. Developed to create the perfect tasting coffee, N°20 will surprise and delight even the most discerning coffee enthusiasts.” And so, this year, Nespresso is announcing the launch of a limited edition N°20 for the Vertuo range as well, in addition to its long-awaited return to the Original range.

A special moment for Nespresso, which sees in N°20 the incarnation of its values: the obsession for perfection, the constant innovation, the work of care and passion that led to the birth of this coffee with an exceptional taste. An occasion that Nespresso wanted to celebrate together with Chef Viviana Varese , the concrete example of a revolutionary and excellent cuisine. But that's not all: what has long united Chef Varese and Nespresso is a blend of intent, a sharing of vision and values, an extraordinary use of raw materials and ingredients. And so, to announce the return of N°20 for Original and the launch for Vertuo, Chef Varese has created a high-end pastry product: "The first time I tasted N°20 as an Espresso, last year, it was a simply unique experience: a coffee with an exceptional taste, unlike any other coffee I had ever tried before. Today, I found in N°20 as a Double Espresso the same floral notes and aromas of orange blossom that had struck me so much, so I decided to combine this coffee in a shortcrust pastry with flour, cocoa, chocolate and orange peel", says Chef Varese.

A biscuit inspired by Colombia, the Land of Origin of N°20, but not only. A magical land that Chef Varese was able to visit in 2022 together with Nespresso, experiencing a journey to discover coffee: “If I close my eyes, this biscuit takes me back to Colombia, a wonderful land to which I am very attached and which, together with Nespresso, I was able to visit by experiencing a journey to discover coffee directly at the source of the supply chain. I discovered what is behind each bean and understood how this product is brought to light, consequently changing my way of treating and enhancing this unique element in the kitchen, in an even more respectful and pure way”, adds Chef Varese . Nespresso customers will be able to live a special experience and taste N°20 for Original and Vertuo together with the biscuit created by Chef Varese from 10 to 13 October in 8 selected Nespresso Boutiques (Flagship; Belfiore; Genoa; Frattina; Cola di Rienzo; Turin; Florence; Padua), for an unforgettable taste experience

But that's not all: Chef Varese 's creation dedicated to Nespresso N°20 will also be available at Polpo Semplicemente Pesce (via Melzo 9, Milan) from 1 to 3 November 2024, a dynamic and contemporary venue born from Chef Varese's inspiration from the trattorias of the 80s. Those who, on those days, choose to conclude their tasting experience in the best possible way with one of the Nespresso Professional coffees available at Polpo, will be able to taste the high-pastry biscuit created by Chef Varese.

To fully savour its rare and refined flavour, Nespresso recommends enjoying N°20 for the Original as a 40ml Espresso and as an 80ml Double Espresso for the Vertuo line.

N°20 will be available in a limited edition for the Original and Vertuo Line starting from 7 October 2024 in Nespresso Boutiques, on the e-commerce site, the App and through the Nespresso Customer Service contactable on the toll-free number 800392029.