Bearish volatility: commodities react to the extension of the Eudr
At the announcement of the postponement, prices for cocoa beans fell by 3%, coffee -6% and soybean flour -1.3
As the commodity reported last week that the European Commission has proposed to postpone by twelve months the entry into force of the deforestation regulation, the so-called Eudr, European Deforestation-free products Regulation? The answer comes from Areté, The Agri-Food Intelligence Company that monitors the performance of commodities on international markets. If approved by the European Parliament...
