Great manoeuvres in the luxury wine Usa: 1.9 billion for Duckhorn

The Californian company has been acquired by Butterfly equity

A transaction of almost 2 billion dollars can only be defined as a "great maneuver", especially if it concerns the luxury wine sector. It all happened in the US yesterday, when Butterfly Equity, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles specializing in food and beverage, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Duckhorn Portfolio, the leading luxury wine company in North America. A monster transaction,...

fc - 44543

EFA News - European Food Agency
