Lvmh beats Ferrari: the Trentino winery down from the podium of Formula 1

Formula 1 is preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2025 and announces a change of guard that does not please the Italian. Yes, because it has been announced that LVMH will become a Global Partner from 2025 with a new 10-year agreement. As part of the deal, several of LVMH’s iconic Maisons will be involved in the partnership, including Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and TAG Heuer. If, therefore, the era of Rolex in Formula One ends and the Tag Heuer returns, for Italy the era of Ferrari Trento 1902 ends as a sparkling wine to be poured at the end of the race, probably replaced by magnum bottles of Moet Chandon.

The agreement defined in an official statement, "unprecedented" between the world leader of luxury and the apex of motorsport "will be launched at the start of next season, at a time of incredible popularity, cultural relevance and general excitement for Formula 1 as a bridge between global sport and entertainment".

"At the intersection of the LVMH Group’s values of creativity and excellence with the innovation and high performance of Formula 1, the partnership will bring together the best of these two worlds and offer enthusiasts, For fans and customers, unrivalled experiences that combine exciting sport with elegant art-de-vivre, wheel-to-wheel racing and time-tested craftsmanship. LVMH and its teams will share their exceptional know-how and entrepreneurial spirit with the world of Formula 1 through hospitality, tailor-made activations, limited editions and exceptional content".

The deal’s financial arrangements have not been disclosed: according to some rumors, there is talk of an offer from LVMH of about 100 million Euros per year for 10 years. In practice, twice what Rolex offered, which settled 50 million a year. "Further details on the partnership, -the official website stresses-, will be announced in early 2025".

"From the birth of Formula 1 in 1950 until today, LVMH and its Maisons have been part of this sport, the statement adds. With this new partnership, both Formula 1 and LVMH are excited to write new chapters in this incredible story, with each Maison involved bringing their expertise, heritage and energy to strengthen the collaboration".



"People, the pursuit of excellence and a passion for innovation are at the heart of our Maison’s activities and of Formula 1 -explains Bernard Arnault, chairman and ceo of the LVMH Group-. In motorsport, fashion, watchmaking or wine and spirits, every detail counts on the road to success. Both in our laboratories and on circuits around the world, it is this relentless quest to break boundaries that inspires our vision, and this is the meaning we want to give to this great and unique partnership between Formula 1 and our Group".



"Our sport is based on the relentless pursuit of excellence, a value that is also at the heart of LVMH, so I am pleased to announce that this historic partnership will begin in 2025 -adds Stefano Domenicali, president and ceo of Formula 1-. As Formula 1 continues its global growth, attracting a new and increasingly diverse audience, LVMH’s strength and breadth make it the perfect partner to work with to continuously improve our fans' experience and heritage of our incredible sport. This is a historic partnership for both companies".

For Italy it is a bad blow. Starting from the 2021 season, the "Italian bubbles par excellence" have celebrated the victories of the great champions of Formula 1 by bringing to the most iconic podium in the world of sport a bottle made of Jeroboam by Ferrari Trentodoc. At the time, Formula 1 chose Ferrari Trento as its official partner "not only because -he reported the company’s official statement- it is one of the most awarded wineries, but also because of its long and authoritative history".

It was Stefano Domenicali, president and ceo of Formula 1 to exalt the partnership. "Celebrating success is in both our DNA and Ferrari Trento, which has always sealed the most important moments of the sport, is the ideal partner for us -said 3 years ago-. For more than a century, Ferrari Trento has been synonymous with Italian excellence, able to create, with its own passion, bubbles of great elegance, capable of enhancing every moment".