Trucillo: 4.5 million euros for innovation and digitalization in 4 years

The Trucillo coffee roasting company in Salerno reported the results of its latest expansion plan to improve production capacity and flexibility and the speed of response to market needs. The Campania-based company is thus preparing for a new phase of growth on the domestic and international markets, where it has historically been present. Over the past year, the domestic market has increased and now represents 35% of sales, while 65% of the product is exported to over 40 countries.

The company's results are as follows: - 200% increase in the packaging capacity of 1kg coffee beans, the most common format for out-of-home consumption; - 200% increase also in the production capacity of vacuum-packed ground coffee; - every second pack of coffee passes through X-ray inspection; - 200% increase in the production capacity of single-portion coffee pods; - a new coffee degassing system for the moka pot (a delicate resting phase for coffee, after roasting and before packaging) allows the operation time to be reduced from 48-72 hours to approximately 3-4 hours; - storage capacity of roasted coffee beans, i.e. ready to be ground or packaged, increased by 333% through the construction of a new storage system; - storage capacity of the finished product increased by 156%, through the expansion of the warehouse, also with the construction of a new internal semi-automatic compactable warehouse.

The production and warehouse expansion interventions were carried out with attention to environmental sustainability and accompanied by a significant process re-engineering and digitalization activity, completed in 2024, with interventions on production software, management system, cloud and 4.0 training for all staff.

Digitalization has had a strong impact on staff access to data and information. “2024 is the year in which we closed the circle of production digitalization, thanks to all the investments made in previous years,” explains Andrea Trucillo , Business Control Manager and HR Manager of the company. “We have made a radical change in the hardware and software infrastructure, as well as in the logic underlying document management and archiving. We have increased the connected machinery and, consequently, the amount of data to be managed, not only internally but also externally with agents and suppliers. This required improving the connection speed and acquiring tools that allow the sharing of knowledge and know-how.”

From 2019 to 2023, the coffee company, owned by the eponymous family since 1950, invested an average of about 20% of its annual turnover in constant expansion and innovation interventions, for a total of about 4 million euros invested, to which is added over half a million in investment for digitalization.





