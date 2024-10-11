Nescafé Dolce Gusto and KitKat together for the first time

With Nescafé Dolce Gusto every break has a special flavor! How special it is to be able to enjoy high-quality coffee and drinks at home with the convenience of a few simple steps. To enrich the wide range of over 30 different drinks, a delicious new product has arrived designed for cocoa lovers and for those who want to treat themselves to a delicious break during the day: they are the new Nescafé Dolce Gusto KitKat capsules, which give the pleasure of savoring the iconic taste of KitKat finally also in a cup.

The drink, inspired by the recipe that has made KitKat famous all over the world for almost 90 years, is characterized by the typical notes of cocoa and wafer that will make the new taste experience by Nescafé Dolce Gusto delicious and unmistakable. The dense foam on the surface hides and at the first sip reveals a delicious cup with a rich cocoa flavor and a pleasant wafer aftertaste. Ideal to consume at the start of the day to start with an extra boost, or to recharge your batteries with a comforting cup break between study, play and work.

"Since 2006, Nescafé Dolce Gusto has brought the Coffee Shop experience to Italian families' homes, a unique system that allows you to prepare not only coffee but also a wide variety of drinks for all ages and tastes. From today, we are happy to launch a product that replicates the KitKat taste experience in the cup, and is able to conquer that younger target, which with its habits influences emerging consumer trends", reports Paolo Ongari, Regional Beo Coffee Italy Malta Greece.

“The new Nescafé Dolce Gusto KitKat capsules are proof of the continuous evolution of our brand to meet new consumption occasions and of our commitment to providing consumers with products that satisfy different taste needs at any time of the day and that at the same time guarantee recognisability and iconicity like KitKat in every part of the globe”, says Federico Giorgio Marrano , Regional Beo Confectionery Italy Malta Greece.

With Nescafé Dolce Gusto KitKat, the selection of chocolate drinks in the line is enriched, and a capsule with an intense aroma and enveloping flavor enters the scene, perfect for pampering yourself with every sip and transforming every break into an unforgettable moment.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto KitKat capsules are available in packs of 16 in large-scale retail outlets, specialist shops and on the website www.dolce-gusto.it at a recommended retail price of €5.79. This hot drink is the latest addition to the Nescafé Dolce Gusto range: to discover all the products, visit www.dolce-gusto.it.



