Iiac collaborates with Vietnam embassies in Italy for coffee

Iiac collaborates with embassies in Italy for the coffee, the International institute of coffee tasters promotes with the Embassy of Vietnam in Italy a greater collaboration between the coffee industries of the two countries. The collaboration had its climax of contact in Turin, on 9 October when it took place the first "Forum of Connection Vietnam-Italy among the coffee industries" The Ambassador of Vietnam in Italy Duong Hai Hung who brought to our country a delegation of producers representing more than 50% of the export of green coffee Vietnamese. An event that allowed Italian and Vietnamese professionals to discuss the issues of production, price, commercial outlets and quality required by the Italian market.

Explains Carlo Odello, president of IIAC: "One of our goals is to promote this type of event and being involved in its organization from the beginning has allowed us to understand the scope of this forum. We have already renewed to the Vietnamese authorities our full willingness to continue to promote relations between the two industries, strengthened by our thirty-five years of history in the service of the sector". During the forum, the authorities of Vicofa, or Vietnam coffee and cocoa association, and representatives of different companies showed that they want to deepen the world of Italian espresso. In particular, they have become aware of the specificity of this product which places our coffee economy in a position substantially different from those of other countries in the world.

"As a representative of the association I brought to the delegation of Vietnamese industries in the room a reflection on the Italian blend and the need to know its peculiarities to be able to act on our market with even greater effectiveness -adds Odello-. I was pleased to see the highly professional attitude of my Vietnamese interlocutors, in line with the attention I have received over my twenty years of experience on the Asian markets, which makes me imagine various possibilities for future collaboration".

International institute of coffee tasters, IIAC, is a non-profit association that lives only on social shares: it was founded in 1993 with the aim of developing and disseminating a scientific method for tasting coffee. Since its foundation, it has held hundreds of courses attended by 13,000 students from more than 40 countries around the world. The Espresso Italiano Tasting manual, published in 2017 in Italian and English, has been translated into Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Russian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Thai. The IACC has an important scientific committee which plans research to ensure innovation in the field, comprising university lecturers, technicians and professionals. It also has direct subsidiaries in China, Korea and Japan.