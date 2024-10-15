Ferrero Commerciale Italia: Fabrizio Gavelli is the new president and CEO

Change at the top of Ferrero Commerciale Italia. Fabrizio Gavelli has been appointed president and CEO, replacing Alessandro d'Este who had led the group since 2016 and who last January announced his resignation, to take over the leadership of the Veronesi Group.

Gavelli arrives at the head of Ferrero Commerciale Italia after having held positions for twenty years in Danone, of which the last three as CEO of the Italy and Greece division (read EFA News). Overall, Gavelli boasts over thirty years of managerial experience, with a career that began in the French group Gavelli, then with important roles in Procter & Gamble and Reckitt.