Nestlé Confirmed as Most Loved by University Students

Nestlé has once again been voted as one of the World's Most Attractive Employers by university students, marking the 16th consecutive year of this prestigious recognition. In the annual survey conducted by Universum, a globally renowned employer branding company, over 144 000 business, engineering, and IT students participated and cast their votes for the companies they aspire to work for. Nestlé emerged as the highest ranked food and beverage company for engineering students, securing a position in the top 25 for business students, and the top 50 companies for IT.

This year's survey found that current students' key considerations for preferred employers included stability, high future earnings, and flexibility.

"We're truly honored to be consistently recognized as one of the world's top employers of choice for young graduates. To the students who voted for us - thank you. You represent the future of our company," said Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch, Executive Vice President - Global Head of Human Resources and Business Services."We also want to express our heartfelt appreciation to our colleagues worldwide who make Nestlé a great place to work, where we can truly be a force for Good. Additionally, we would like to thank Universum for their valuable insights into important employer branding trends each year. As changing economies and work styles reshape career choices for Gen Z", concludes Guillaume-Grabisch, "we remain committed to continue meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce".