Bilateral Italy-Congo: summit between agriculture ministers

The minister of Agriculture, food sovereignty and forests, Francesco Lollobrigida, met with the minister of Forestry of the Republic of the Congo, Rosalie Matondo. The two ministers agreed on a series of joint initiatives for the training of young Congolese and the promotion of regular migratory flows, aiming at sustainable economic development.

Between the minister Lollobrigida and his Congolese counterpart Matondo, the implementation of agroforestry transformation processes and an intensification of cooperation in the horticultural sector were discussed, in line with the projects included in the Mattei Plan. Finally, the meeting highlighted the importance of geographical indications to ensure a fair distribution of value through the introduction of product certification in African countries as well, based on the European system.



