Matteo Musacci confermato presidente gruppo giovani imprenditori Fipe

People Ferrero Commerciale Italia: Fabrizio Gavelli is the new president and CEO

A past in Procter & Gamble, Reckitt and Danone, the manager takes over from Alessandro d'Este

Change at the top of Ferrero Commerciale Italia. Fabrizio Gavelli has been appointed president and CEO, replacing Alessandro d'Este who had led the group since 2016 and who last January announced his resignation,... more