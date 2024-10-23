Muller, the UK antitrust says yes to the acquisition of Yew Tree Dairy

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The German Müller sighs of happiness. The company famous for its yogurts (and for the claim "Make love with flavor) announced that it has received approval from Cma, the Competition and Market Authority for the acquisition of Yew Tree Dairy, The family-run dairy company that produces fresh milk and cream acquired last June, shopping then blocked in August by the British antitrust.Müller confirmed y...