Muller, the UK antitrust says yes to the acquisition of Yew Tree Dairy
The Cma gives the green light to the British expansion of the German dairy group; closing by the end of the year
The German Müller sighs of happiness. The company famous for its yogurts (and for the claim "Make love with flavor) announced that it has received approval from Cma, the Competition and Market Authority for the acquisition of Yew Tree Dairy, The family-run dairy company that produces fresh milk and cream acquired last June, shopping then blocked in August by the British antitrust.Müller confirmed y...
fc - 44995
EFA News - European Food Agency
