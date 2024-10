Banca mondiale raddoppia l'impegno nell'agroalimentare

Economy and finance Food industry: italian export boom (+9.3%) in the first seven months of 2024

Federalimentare estimates a record result for the end of the year, for a value of 57 billion euros

From cheese to sweets, from wine to cured meats, Italy continues to conquer palates around the world. If the trend of the first seven months of the year is confirmed (+9.3%), exports in the sector will... more