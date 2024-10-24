Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Covivio is strong in Europe with the hotel industry
Dynamic quarter with revenues of 509 million euros
Covivio, one of the largest real estate operators in Europe with 23 billion euros in assets, has released financial data for the third quarter 2024, which show a "very favourable dynamic in all business segments". Revenues are up by +6.8% at a constant level of over 509 million Euros, with a particularly strong acceleration in the hotel sector, up 30.5% on the current level compared to a year earlier. The...
EFA News - European Food Agency
