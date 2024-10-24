It does not receive public funding
Covivio is strong in Europe with the hotel industry

Dynamic quarter with revenues of 509 million euros

Covivio, one of the largest real estate operators in Europe with 23 billion euros in assets, has released financial data for the third quarter 2024, which show a "very favourable dynamic in all business segments". Revenues are up by +6.8% at a constant level of over 509 million Euros, with a particularly strong acceleration in the hotel sector, up 30.5% on the current level compared to a year earlier. The...

