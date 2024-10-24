Farewell to Etile Carpenè

With deep sorrow, the Carpenè family and the employees of Carpenè Malvolti have announced the passing of Etile Carpenè , which occurred on October 23, 2024 in Conegliano, at the age of eighty. "He loved Prosecco and his land - it is remembered in a note - passing on with respect and dedication the founding values of the Carpenè-Malvolti family company, the first in the world to produce the sparkling wine of the Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene".

Etile Carpenè has dedicated her life to research and wine culture, inspiring generations of students and professionals with her passion and commitment to promoting respect for the territory. In the last period she left the leadership of Carpenè Malvolti to her daughter Rosanna , current CEO of the family SpA. She leaves behind in grief her wife Nicoletta , her daughter Rosanna , her granddaughter Etilia .

He represented the fourth generation of the longest-running Italian sparkling wine house. He graduated from the Rosenberg Scientific High School in Switzerland and then attended a specialization course in Oenology at the University of Talence in Bordeaux. He continued his academic career by enrolling at the University of Ferrara where he obtained a degree in Pure Chemistry. After completing his studies, he began working in the family business, later becoming its CEO and President.

It was in that role that his vocation to bring the company to the world stage emerged. He expanded production, amplified and strengthened distribution, reorganized and renewed the sales network, supporting the image of the brand with advertising campaigns on television and in the press.

Among the roles held by Etile Carpenè outside the corporate context, the Presidency of the Istituto Metodo Classico from 1990 to 2001. In 1992 he obtained the position in Federvini, first as a Councilor and then as Vice President of the Sparkling Wine Union. In the same year he was appointed Councilor in the Consorzio Tutela Prosecco, a position renewed for two consecutive terms. He was an Emeritus Academician of the Accademia della Vite e del Vino.

The commemoration ceremony will be held on Saturday 26 October at 10 am at the Parish Church of Saints Martino and Rosa, Via Francesco Fenzi 28, Conegliano (Tv).