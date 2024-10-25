World Pasta Day. Italmopa: "Italy remains world leader"

Today, October 25, we celebrate World Pasta Day, an initiative of the International Pasta Organization (IPO), one of the icons par excellence of our unparalleled national and regional gastronomic-cultural heritage.

In this regard, it is worth remembering that, according to the same IPO, our country remains a solid world leader both in the production of pasta (with 3.9 million tons of which approximately 60% destined for export markets, preceding the United States, Turkey and Egypt), and in per capita consumption (23.3 kg ahead of Tunisia, Venezuela and Greece).

But above all, our country can boast an offer of pasta of unparalleled quality, obtained from the best durum wheats carefully identified, selected, mixed and transformed into semolina by Italian mills.

This is recalled by Italmopa – Association of Industrial Millers of Italy , a member of Confindustria and FederPrima, which exclusively represents the Italian milling industry, leader in the EU with approximately 12 million tons of soft and durum wheat annually transformed into flour products used to make products that are symbols of 'made in Italy' food, such as pasta.

“We are proud to make available to the national pasta industry, thanks to the unparalleled professionalism and expertise of our master millers, top-quality semolina that scrupulously meets the needs of pasta makers”, highlights Vincenzo Martinelli , president of the Italmopa Durum Wheat Mills Section “a historic, strong and well-tested partnership between Italian millers and pasta makers, which has consolidated over time with the primary objective of satisfying the growing quality expectations of Italian and foreign consumers”.

According to Italmopa data, the Italian milling industry produced, in 2023, approximately 4 million tons of semolina, obtained from the transformation of approximately 6 million tons of durum wheat. Of the quantity of semolina produced, approximately 3.6 million tons (over 90%) were used for the production of various types of pasta.