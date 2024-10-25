Five days before delisting, Ivs acquires the Spanish company Sentil

Five days before the stock exchange meeting that will decide on delisting of the title, scheduled for 30 october following the successful takeover bid by Lavazza Ivs, through its 100% subsidiary D.A.V. (IVS Iberica), has reached an agreement with Jofermar Coporation for the acquisition of its vending business, Sentil. Founded in 1999, the company is one of the leading vending companies in Spain: it operates in the regions of Navarra, Alicante, Cantabria, Cataluña, Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Zaragoza.

The transaction, explains a note, is in line with IVS Group’s strategy to complete and develop its presence on European markets where the group is already active.

As mentioned, yesterday Borsa Italiana confirmed the "withdrawal from listing of IVS Group S.A. (LU0556041001) after suspension of trading" on the Euronext Milan market "with effect from 30 October 2024".