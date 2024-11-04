Tomorrow’s start of Ecomondo at the Rimini Fair

It starts tomorrow 5 November at Rimini Fiera and lasts until 8 November, Ecomondo, the event organized by Italia Exhibition group that is concretely committed not only to show the best practices of sustainability, but also to implement them actively in the organization of the event itself. This commitment, the official statement stresses, is reflected in every aspect of the event, from the design of the exhibition space to awareness initiatives, making the fair a tangible example of sustainable event.

A 4 days all green, in short, starting from the exhibition center of Rimini a model of low environmental impact structure. The two pavilions that will enrich the exhibition center of Rimini until the realization of the great dome on the west side and make available additional 8,300 square meters for tomorrow’s event.

Awarded the prestigious international award Elca "Building and Green" of Nuremberg, the district boasts 160,000 square meters of green areas with over 1,500 plants and 30,000 square meters of turf. The attention to environment is also manifested in lighting: the pavilions are equipped with large windows and skylights that allow a predominantly natural lighting, integrated by 850 LED projectors that guarantee a reduction in consumption of 66% and an annual energy saving of 720,000 kWh.

Sustainable water management is another strength of the neighbourhood. The large fountains are all water recirculation and, in periodic emptying, the water is treated and reused for irrigation of green areas. In the toilets, water jets are pressure controlled, contributing to a total saving of 23 million litres of water per year.

The commitment to energy sustainability is embodied in photovoltaic systems integrated into the roofs of structures. From 2022, Ieg has a total installed capacity of 7,525 kWp between Rimini and Vicenza, with a clean electricity production of 8.5 million kWh, equivalent to the needs of 2,982 families and saving the environment 4.5 million tons of CO 2 .

Awareness raising initiatives

Ecomondo goes beyond the sustainable management of the event, actively promoting awareness and training initiatives. Among these, the collaboration with the Water Defender Alliance stands out, which led to the installation of a Trash Collec thor device in the port of Rimini for the capture of floating waste. The event also offers educational tours for schools, which in 2023 involved 2,756 students from 58 institutions. In addition, Ecomondo collaborates with Rippotai for the production of paper lanyards made by hand at the ManoLibera paper mill inside the Forlì County Jail.



