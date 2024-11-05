Manisa Mesir Macunu: Turkish sweet included among the European PGIs

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The European Commission has approved the inclusion of the Turkish product "Manisa Mesir Macunu" in the register of Protected Geographical Indications (PGI). "Manisa Mesir Macunu" is a traditional sweet produced in the province of Manisa. It is made with 41 different spices, herbs and fruits that are mixed into a sugary paste. The sweet has a soft texture and a very sticky consistency with a sweet-spicy...