Antep Fıstık Ezmesi: Turkish Sweet Gets PGI Recognition

The Commission has approved the addition of "AntepFıstık Ezmesi" / "Antepfıstığı Ezmesi" / "Gaziantep Fıstık Ezmesi" to the Register of Protected Geographical Indications (PGIs).

Antep Fıstık Ezmesi is a traditional dessert made from early harvest pistachios mixed with beet sugar and water. After baking, the dough is kneaded, shaped into a 3 to 4 cm thick sheet and cut into portions.

It has a soft and dense texture with a greenish color from pistachios and a rich nutty flavor. Antep Fıstık Ezmesi is produced in Gaziantep province in southeastern Turkey. Its reputation is linked to the quality of local pistachios, the specific recipe and the skills of Gaziantep confectioners, passed down through generations.