Ratafia Ciociara officially registered among the EU denominations

Ratafia Ciociara PGI is the 36th Geographical Indication (GI) among spirits in Italy; in Lazio, there are three PGIs in the spirits sector, joining the 66 PDO and PGI products in the agri-food and wine sectors.

The name "Ratafia Ciociara PG" was registered in the Official Journal of the European Union on 5 August 2025. According to updated data from the Qualivita Observatory, it is the 16th Italian PGI in the spirits sector and the third PGI among spirits from Lazio.

The Ratafia Ciociara Geographical Indication or Rattafia Ciociara PGI is exclusively reserved for the spirit drink obtained from the hydroalcoholic infusion of sour cherries or black cherries (Prunus Cerasus spp) and Cesanese del Piglio DOCG or Atina DOC Cabernet wine, produced in facilities located in the province of Frosinone.

The production area for Ratafia Ciociara or Rattafia Ciociara encompasses the entire province of Frosinone. Ratafia Ciociara or Rattafia Ciociara PGI liqueur is made through a hydroalcoholic infusion of sour cherries or black cherries (Prunus Cerasus) and Cesanese del Piglio DOCG or Atina DOC Cabernet wine. The alcohol content ranges from 17 to 35% vol. It is ruby red in color, varying in intensity, with an intense aroma, characteristic of sour cherries or black cherries, berries, and/or almonds. It has an aromatic, pleasant, and persistent flavor typical of sour cherries or black cherries and/or almonds.

With the registration of the new GI, Italy reaches 36 GIs for spirits: considering the 857 PDO, PGI, TSG designations—of which 328 are agri-food products and 529 are wine products—the total number of Geographical Indications in the country reaches 893.

Lazio boasts 66 PDO and PGI designations—30 of which are food-related and 36 wine-related—in addition to the 4 STGs recognized nationwide and 3 GIs for spirits, for a total of 73 Geographical Indications. Spirits: Lazio boasts 3 designations, namely the two GIs recognized nationwide (Grappa GI, Brandy Italiano GI) and Ratafia Ciociara GI.





