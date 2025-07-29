Italy and Ethiopia sign a memorandum of understanding on agriculture and fisheries.

Today in Addis Ababa, on the sidelines of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, and food processing was signed between Italy and Ethiopia. The partnership agreement was signed by Francesco Lollobrigida , Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry, and Girma Amente , Ethiopian Minister of Agriculture.

The agreement, the result of a consolidated collaborative relationship between the two nations, aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the strategic sectors of agriculture, fisheries, and food processing, promoting investment, innovation, and the development of sustainable supply chains. The agreement is part of the "Mattei Plan" and follows the positive experience of the project "Support for the Development of Ethiopian Agri-food in the Coffee Supply Chain," signed in Rome in February 2023.

The Memorandum of Understanding, valid for five years with the possibility of automatic renewal, defines numerous areas of collaboration, including: Joint exploration of investment and financing opportunities for the production and trade of agri-food, fishery, and livestock products; Promotion of access to quality seeds in food-risk areas, in collaboration with international organizations and public-private partnerships; Support for the development of short-chain agricultural production, with particular attention to school feeding programs in vulnerable areas; Creation and strengthening of Integrated Agro-Industrial Parks and dissemination of modern technologies for mechanization and food processing; Product enhancement through traceability, quality certification, and recognition of geographical indications; Facilitation of agri-food trade by reducing non-tariff barriers and simplifying procedures.

The agreement will be managed by a Joint Committee, composed of representatives from both ministries, which will meet annually, alternating between Ethiopia and Italy, and will ensure the monitoring and promotion of the planned activities.

Minister Lollobrigida and Minister Amente expressed satisfaction with this important milestone, underscoring their shared commitment to strengthening a strategic partnership aimed at improving food security, technological innovation, and economic development in their respective countries.