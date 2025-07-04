Soya. EU Commission: Green light for GMO cultivation

The European Commission today authorised the use of a genetically modified soybean in food and feed, following a scientific assessment by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) which concluded that it is as safe as its conventional counterpart.

This comprehensive and rigorous assessment procedure ensures a high level of protection for human and animal health and the environment. The Commission decision only allows the import of this genetically modified soy for use in food and feed, but not for cultivation in the EU.

The authorisation is valid for 10 years and any product made from this genetically modified soya will be subject to strict EU rules on labelling and traceability. The Commission had a legal obligation to decide on this authorisation after Member States did not reach a qualified majority either for or against the authorisation.