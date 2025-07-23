Italy. Regulation for Exclusive Economic Zones approved

The Council of Ministers approved, upon proposal by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani , the Regulation for the proclamation of the Italian Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) in the Mediterranean Sea.

Based on the assessments made by the Interministerial Committee for Maritime Policies, the Italian Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) in the Adriatic, Ionian, and Tyrrhenian Seas have been identified. A technical committee has then been established to map national interests in preparation for future negotiations on the delimitation of the EEZs, also taking into account the concerns of the fishing industry.

"Italy is the last of the major Mediterranean coastal countries to declare its own Exclusive Economic Zone," Minister Tajani emphasized. "With this measure, we intend to protect our interests, starting with those of the fishing industry, in the economic exploitation of maritime areas beyond our territorial sea."

"The Italian government intends to proceed in a coordinated and non-unilateral manner, respecting neighboring countries," the Foreign Minister concluded, "to increasingly make the Mediterranean a sea of peace, cooperation, and trade. The EEZs will cover the regions of Marche, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Lazio, and Campania."