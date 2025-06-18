EU Commission approves new Slovak PDO

The European Commission has approved the addition of a new product to the register of quality schemes for agricultural products and foodstuffs: "Spišský šípkový lekvár" from Slovakia as a protected designation of origin (PDO).

"Spišskýšípkový lekvár" is a freshly picked rosehip jam with a uniform consistency. The rosehip shells are part of the final product, increasing its nutritional value as they contain the highest concentration of vitamins. The finished product, made exclusively by hand, contains only rosehip, without the addition of other fruits, preservatives or thickeners.

The rosehip varieties used in the jam are hand-picked from wild plants growing in the north-eastern part of Slovakia and the surrounding mountains, contributing to the quality and authenticity of the product.