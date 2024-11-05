Poke House: 5.5 million euro from Sace and Banca Ifigest

Banca Ifigest has provided a €5.5 million loan guaranteed by Sace, through the Future Guarantee, to support Poke House in its strategic development plan launched in 2019, with the aim of consolidating and expanding its presence on the international market. Through this financial support, the company aims to pursue its growth objectives and establish itself as a leader in the sector, while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

The poke bowl chain Poke House was born in 2018 in Milan and in a few years it was able to open over 160 stores in 9 countries. In 2022 it was recognized as a Benefit Company for its commitment to offering healthy food while promoting positivity and well-being; an objective that is pursued through ambitious projects in the field of sustainability, aimed at creating a shared benefit for the environment, employees, customers and shareholders.

"This agreement is an important confirmation of our ability to build, starting from Italy, a leading global company in the healthy bowls segment", said Matteo Pichi , CEO of Poke House. Thanks to this operation, we will be able to continue on our path of growth and global consolidation".

For his part, Massimo Pecorari , CEO of Banca Ifigest, said: "We are supporting Poke House in its international growth process through this financing, signed in strategic collaboration with Sace, which allows the company to consolidate its investment plan abroad. Through a capital structure advisory mandate, we will also assist Poke House in optimizing financial sources, in line with the industrial plan prepared for the period 2024-2027".