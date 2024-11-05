Nespresso celebrates Cappuccino Day with its exclusive recipes

Cappuccino, a perfect balance between coffee and milk foam, represents a ritual capable of offering an intense sensory experience, with every sip. A drink that is a symbol of tradition and conviviality, whose origins seem to date back to Marco d'Aviano of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin who, way back in 1683, during a trip to Vienna, sweetened his coffee with steamed milk. From that moment on, the drink took the name of cappuccino, becoming famous throughout the world, until it became a true symbol of the Bel Paese.

Nespresso, always attentive to the tastes and preferences of its customers, wants to celebrate this special day by dedicating its new Aeroccino XL milk frother to cappuccino lovers, designed to offer an even richer and more versatile taste experience and to obtain the perfect milk foam for your milk and coffee recipes. Aeroccino XL is ideal for preparing up to three cappuccinos at the same time, making moments of sharing with guests even more special, thanks to the possibility of creating delicious recipes quickly and easily: just press a button. And here are some recipes by Nespresso to recreate in the comfort of your own home, to make this day unique and transform every cup of Nespresso coffee into a true work of art.





Recipes signed by Nespresso Original Line

Ingredients:

• 150 ml of milk or plant-based drink

• 40 ml Nespresso coffee Light, Short or Dark from the Barista Creations range for Original

Procedure:

• Pour milk or plant-based drink into the Aeroccino XL

• Select hot or cold mounting

• Pour the contents into a cappuccino cup

• Dispenses Nespresso coffee directly over the milk froth





Vertuo Line Ingredients:

• 150ml of milk or plant-based drink• Nespresso Bianco Piccolo (40ml) or Bianco Doppio (80ml) coffee from the Barista Creations range for Vertuo

Procedure:

• Pour milk or plant-based drink into the Aeroccino XL

• Select hot or cold mounting

• Pour the contents into a cappuccino cup

• Dispenses Nespresso coffee directly over the milk froth

Advice:

• Use cold milk to obtain a creamier foam

• First pour the milk into the cappuccino cup, then dispense the coffee on top: you will see what a spectacle of colours!

• You can customize your Cappuccino by adding flavored syrups such as vanilla, caramel or chocolate

• Experiment with the amounts of milk and coffee to find the balance of flavors that you like best.