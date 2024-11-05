Nestlé Italy: Paid Corporate Volunteering for at Least 450 Employees

Projects launched for the social and work inclusion of people with disabilities and refugees

Continue with policies for the inclusion of disadvantaged people in the workplace and involve at least 450 employees in paid corporate volunteering by 2026. These are just some of the objectives that the Nestlé Group in Italy has set itself as part of its broader commitment to generating a positive impact in the communities in which it operates. Efforts that are increasingly recognized and rewarded, as demonstrated by the recent awarding of the “Time of Kindness” medal of merit to Nestlé by the Italian Red Cross, for the support provided to the association during the Covid-19 emergency through a fundraiser and the donation of food products.

Nestlé is convinced that companies are not only economic entities, but that they have the responsibility and the extraordinary opportunity to do their part to improve the well-being and life of their people and the social realities in which they are inserted. The report "The nest we share", the first Social Impact Study by Nestlé carried out in collaboration with Luiss Business School and Scs Consulting, was created precisely to concretely measure the positive social impact created by the Group in our country thanks to its activities and initiatives, focusing on five macro-areas: well-being of the people of the Nestlé Group in Italy and their families, support for local communities, food education, health and nutritional well-being, safety at work. The study shows that, overall, in 2023 the Nestlé Group in Italy allocated over 3.5 million euros to projects and measures with a social impact.

Attention to others and, in particular, to the most fragile and disadvantaged subjects represents the foundation of Nestlé's social commitment, which aims to increase the number of volunteers among its people, in the belief that donating one's working time and offering support to those in need is a valuable choice not only for individuals, but also for the company. People who participate in corporate volunteering experiences develop some soft skills, such as greater empathy and sensitivity towards others, which lead them to strengthen their ability to work in a group and therefore reduce conflict. At the same time, corporate volunteering activities contribute to increasing motivation and the bond between employees and the company in sharing values of solidarity, with concrete benefits also for business.

For this reason, there are several initiatives and volunteer projects in various fields that Nestlé is carrying out in our country through collaboration with organizations such as, to name just a few, Banco Alimentare, Lilt, Vidas and also thanks to the support of the Emotional Community Volunteering, a group of colleagues (often of very different genders, ages and roles) who come together to promote and encourage Nestlé people to participate in corporate and non-corporate volunteer initiatives.

The Nestlé Group also supports associations and charities, such as Banco Alimentare, through food donations. In 2023 alone, these exceeded 2 thousand tons (+10% compared to 2022), equal to 41,610 shopping carts, and are added to monetary donations, for a total (again last year) of 2.2 million euros (+65% compared to 2022).

Nestlé's strong social commitment has also led the company to adopt policies for the inclusion of people with disabilities or refugees in the workplace through courses that allow them to learn a trade, develop new skills and, at the same time, naturally facilitate inclusion, as well as a new way of being together. The Group believes that diversity is a fundamental building block for the development of a truly sustainable business, capable of having a positive impact not only within the company, but also on the community. For this reason, Nestlé aims to make its people responsible for the importance of respect and inclusion not only in the workplace, but in every social context.

“At Nestlé, we firmly believe that the value of our business should not be measured only in terms of economic performance, but also by looking at the social impact we generate on the communities in which we operate. For this reason, we are committed every day with concrete initiatives that aim to improve people's lives and encourage our employees to make a difference,” said Marco Travaglia , President and CEO of the Nestlé Group in Italy. “We are convinced that diversity is a winning factor and, therefore, we work to guarantee equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age and to create an environment in which every voice is heard and valued.”