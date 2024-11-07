Wine in Moderation Day, 2nd Edition: "The Best Wine? The One You Can Remember..."

The second edition of Wine in Moderation Day (WiM Day) is celebrated tomorrow around the world, an international campaign promoted by the association of the same name that supports projects and initiatives of social commitment to support the importance of always consuming wine with awareness and responsibility. WiM Day is a special occasion to remind wine lovers around the world that true pleasure lies in savoring every moment, without excess, thus creating memories destined to last over time.

The central message of the campaign is in fact “The best wine? The one you can remember”, designed to inspire the public to consume consciously and moderately, inviting them to recognize and support the values of tradition and wine culture.

The initiative was presented yesterday at the European Parliament in Brussels during an institutional launch event, followed by the organization of numerous events and training and awareness-raising initiatives in the countries to which the numerous Wine in Moderation partner organizations belong.

“Following the success of last year’s first edition, we are thrilled to renew this important campaign with the second edition of Wine in Moderation Day. Our goal is to strengthen our founding mission, which consists of raising awareness among wine professionals and consumers to make responsible choices. While we encourage moderation all year round and want all our consumers to remember this every time they taste a glass of wine, we like the idea of celebrating the concept of drinking responsibly on a specific day, inviting people to understand and appreciate wine in a way that enhances the experience and creates lasting memories. We encourage everyone to join us in spreading this message of moderation and responsibility,” said Sandro Sartor , President of Wine in Moderation.

Federvini, national coordinator of Wine in Moderation Day, supports the initiative through a promotional campaign conducted through its social media and the portal federvini.it. “We are pleased to return to support this important initiative of Wine in Moderation that calls for responsible consumption of wine, highlighting its cultural value,” said Albiera Antinori , president of the Board of the Wine Group. “The commitment to promoting moderate consumption, against any abuse, is a priority for Federvini. This day represents a special moment to celebrate the value of conviviality and to ensure that the taste of a good glass of wine is always associated with positive and memorable moments.”