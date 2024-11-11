Jre-Jeunes Restaurateurs: Board of Directors appoints two vice-presidents

The international association Jeunes Restaurateurs (Jre) has announced the renewal of its Board of Directors, which includes the two new vice-presidents Katrin Steindl and Nicolai P. Wiedmer , who will now support Daniel Canzian , who took over as president last July (read EFA News). The decision was taken in Tuscany, Italy, during the last meeting of the International Council, marking a new chapter for the association.

“This association represents culinary excellence and innovation, and I am excited to work with my talented colleagues to further our mission of cultivating young talent and promoting high-quality, sustainable culinary experiences,” said new president Canzian .

Austrian Katrin Steindl , newly elected Vice President, takes on her leadership role with a rich background rooted in family tradition. Together with her sister Sabrina , she has led the hotel-restaurant Der Unterwirt since 2019. With a focus on innovation blended with tradition, the Steindl sisters have created a unique guest experience that honors their heritage while embracing new perspectives. Located on a family-run farm, Der Unterwirt is a pillar of culinary and cultural experiences, managed by a team dedicated to hospitality and sustainability.

German Nicolai P. Wiedmer , also named vice president, brings his experience as chef and owner of Eckert. Known for his culinary vision, Wiedmer has earned a reputation for creating dishes that seem familiar but invite guests to explore new culinary horizons. Supported by a dedicated team of 30 professionals, he consistently pushes the boundaries of contemporary dining while maintaining a deep connection to the flavors and comforts of home.

"The team's passion, expertise and forward-thinking approach are exactly what our association needs to continue to lead the way in the culinary world. I am fully convinced that Jre will reach new heights of excellence," said Hans van Manen , CEO of Jre-Jeunes Restaurateurs.

This leadership team embodies Jre-Jeunes Restaurateurs’ dedication to culinary artistry, sustainable practices, and forward-thinking. “Together, we are committed to advancing the spirit of Jre: blending tradition and innovation to create extraordinary culinary experiences,” added Canzian . “With Nicolai and Katrin at my side, we look forward to inspiring our members and sharing the diverse and dynamic world of Jre with the international community.”