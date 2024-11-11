Jre-Jeunes Restaurateurs: Board of Directors appoints two vice-presidents
Katrin Steindl and Nicolai P. Wiedmer will cooperate with Daniele Canzian in leading the association
The international association Jeunes Restaurateurs (Jre) has announced the renewal of its Board of Directors, which includes the two new vice-presidents Katrin Steindl and Nicolai P. Wiedmer , who will now support Daniel Canzian , who took over as president last July (read EFA News). The decision was taken in Tuscany, Italy, during the last meeting of the International Council, marking a new chapter for the association.
“This association represents culinary excellence and innovation, and I am excited to work with my talented colleagues to further our mission of cultivating young talent and promoting high-quality, sustainable culinary experiences,” said new president Canzian .
Austrian Katrin Steindl , newly elected Vice President, takes on her leadership role with a rich background rooted in family tradition. Together with her sister Sabrina , she has led the hotel-restaurant Der Unterwirt since 2019. With a focus on innovation blended with tradition, the Steindl sisters have created a unique guest experience that honors their heritage while embracing new perspectives. Located on a family-run farm, Der Unterwirt is a pillar of culinary and cultural experiences, managed by a team dedicated to hospitality and sustainability.
German Nicolai P. Wiedmer , also named vice president, brings his experience as chef and owner of Eckert. Known for his culinary vision, Wiedmer has earned a reputation for creating dishes that seem familiar but invite guests to explore new culinary horizons. Supported by a dedicated team of 30 professionals, he consistently pushes the boundaries of contemporary dining while maintaining a deep connection to the flavors and comforts of home.
"The team's passion, expertise and forward-thinking approach are exactly what our association needs to continue to lead the way in the culinary world. I am fully convinced that Jre will reach new heights of excellence," said Hans van Manen , CEO of Jre-Jeunes Restaurateurs.
This leadership team embodies Jre-Jeunes Restaurateurs’ dedication to culinary artistry, sustainable practices, and forward-thinking. “Together, we are committed to advancing the spirit of Jre: blending tradition and innovation to create extraordinary culinary experiences,” added Canzian . “With Nicolai and Katrin at my side, we look forward to inspiring our members and sharing the diverse and dynamic world of Jre with the international community.”
EFA News - European Food Agency