Purina: Felix Main Sponsor of Robbie Williams' European Tour

Nestlé Purina has announced that Felix, Europe’s best-selling cat food brand, will join global superstar Robbie Williams as the headline sponsor of his 2025 European tour. This marks the first time a cat food brand has sponsored a music tour by a global artist of this calibre, bringing the worlds of animals and music closer together than ever before. The tour continues the brand’s 2023 partnership with Robbie Williams , who penned the song “It’s Great To Be a Cat” exclusively for the brand’s advertising campaign last year, which celebrates the lives of feline friends.

The mischievous duo will visit 18 countries in Europe, starting May 31, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland, and performing in Trieste, Italy on July 17. The tour is scheduled to conclude in late September 2025. "I'm delighted that my partnership with Felix will now include next year's tour and I can't wait to have the brand on the road with me. I'm a proud cat owner and, as I can't take my cats on the road with me, I'll be able to have Felix by my side as the main sponsor for next year's tour," said Williams .

“I am very proud to be able to continue our successful collaboration with Robbie Williams and Felix and connect two industries in such an unexpected way – for Purina and for the entire pet industry. This tour sponsorship enhances our ongoing “It’s Great To Be a Cat” campaign and really showcases Felix’s mischievous approach to ensuring his products are front and center in ever more surprising ways,” said Fabio Degli Esposti , European Marketing Group Director at Nestlé Purina.