De' Longhi, 9 months of growth
Revenues up 11.6% to over 2.2 billion euros
The De' Longhi Group approved the consolidated results for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues of over 2.229 billion Euros, up 11.6% (4.1% at constant perimeter) compared to a year earlier. The nine-month adjusted ebitda was 335.8 million Euros, 15.1% of revenues and up 26.7%, while the ebit was 240.8 million Euros, 10.8% of revenues and up 31.7%. Net profit amounted to 173.8 million Euros,...
EFA News - European Food Agency
