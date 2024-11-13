De' Longhi, 9 months of growth

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The De' Longhi Group approved the consolidated results for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues of over 2.229 billion Euros, up 11.6% (4.1% at constant perimeter) compared to a year earlier. The nine-month adjusted ebitda was 335.8 million Euros, 15.1% of revenues and up 26.7%, while the ebit was 240.8 million Euros, 10.8% of revenues and up 31.7%. Net profit amounted to 173.8 million Euros,...