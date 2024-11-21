Creation of a health fund by 21 Invest (Benetton)

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The first specialised fund of 21 Invest, a European investment group founded by Alessandro Benetton with offices in Italy, France and Poland, is born. The new fund is called 21 Invest Healthcare, and it starts with a first closing of about 70 million Euros and a maximum target of 150 million Euros. The fund pursues an impact-driven investment strategy: it will invest in Italian and European companies...