Rossopomodoro aims at the USA

Rossopomodoro expands at home and overseas. The new inauguration for the Sebeto group brand in Rome took place a few weeks after another ribbon-cutting, in the heart of the US Midwest, to be precise in Denver, Colorado, where a second restaurant was opened in October, after the one launched last June. In the US, pizza is experiencing a magical moment, also from a financial point of view, after the sensational news of the investment of the financier Warren Buffett in the Domino's Pizza chain (and after having divested from Apple...). News that did not leave the owners of Sebeto, namely the English private equity fund OpCapita, indifferent.

The new Roman Rossopomodoro is located in the historic Galleria Alberto Sordi, in Piazza Colonna, and stands out for its design by Franco Costa , with 110 seats distributed over two floors. The atmosphere, sober but welcoming, is designed to enhance the gastronomic experience: from the oven area, the undisputed protagonist, to the food counter full of Neapolitan specialties and street food for a quick but quality consumption.

With the opening of Rome, Rossopomodoro strengthens its position in Italian catering, offering a menu that ranges from classic Neapolitan pizzas to traditional dishes, including vegan, vegetarian and light options, all strictly seasonal and made with excellent ingredients from Campania.

The choice to open in Denver is not a coincidence: recently named the “number one pizza city” in the United States, the capital of Colorado offers a sophisticated audience and a great openness to international culinary experiences. The first restaurant opened in June is located in the Central Park neighborhood and represented an important evolution for the brand, which already collaborates with Eataly in 12 locations in North America.

The second Denver opening took place in October in the Arapahoe neighborhood. The brand aims to consolidate itself as a symbol of the authentic Neapolitan culinary experience also overseas.

2024 confirms itself as a crucial year for Rossopomodoro, which has already celebrated openings in Italy (including Palermo, Milan and Turin) and in several European cities, in addition to significant development in the United States. The brand is now preparing for a 2025 full of new projects, both in Italy and abroad. Currently, there are more than 140 Rossopomodoro restaurants in the world.

As CEO Nicola Saraceno told EFA News on the sidelines of the inauguration in Rome, the decision to open in Rome was motivated by the fact that "we did not have a strong enough presence" in this city. Therefore, Rossopomodoro management decided to invest in a "very particular location", having as a backdrop a "historic gallery with highly popular brands similar to ours". This will represent "a good opportunity to make the quality of our product known, both to the people who live and work here and to the many tourists who come to visit Rome".

With reference to the two restaurants opened in Denver, Saraceno emphasizes that "the US market is very important for us", as it is important to spread "the quality of our product around the world. We have been present in the United States for many years through our partnership with Eataly, in the main cities of North America (including New York, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles) we already have eleven points of sale with them. Last week we opened another location in New Jersey, again with Eataly. In the meantime, we decided to make a complementary investment with respect to the development of fast casual pizza restaurants and we opened two restaurants in Denver that, in fact, serve Neapolitan pizza. The idea is to test our concept in a location where we are with another partner".

The other well-established partnership is with Italian airports (Malpensa, Linate, Fiumicino, Orio al Serio) and, recently, also foreign ones (Madrid, Caracas). In the last year, Rossopomodoro has started a partnership with Autogrill. It is also present in the main Italian railway stations: after Milano Centrale, Roma-Termini and Venezia-Santa Lucia, it recently opened in Turin.

With a turnover of approximately 130 million euros, Rossopomodoro is currently aiming to open around twenty franchise outlets per year in Italy and abroad. This is, Saraceno concludes, an investment deemed useful to "bring our pizza around the world".