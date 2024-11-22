The first Café Ginori opens at St Regis Florence

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The opening of the first Ginori Café at St. Regis Florence in Florence, the city where Ginori was born, is scheduled for 26 November. The opening takes place in the enchanting setting of St. Regis, a superluxury hotel housed in the eighteenth-century Palazzo Magli, a former noble residence overlooking the Arno. After its debut in Florence, Café Ginori will open at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort i...