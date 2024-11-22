Giovanni Guarneri confirmed chairman of the milk group Copa Cogeca

Giovanni Guarneri was re-elected today in Brussels as chairman of the Milk Working Group of Copa-Cogeca, the main European agri-food representative organisation. Guarneri, from 2022 president of the dairy sector committee of Confcooperative Fedagripesca, was elected in representation of Alleanza cooperative Agroalimentari and will be joined by two vice-presidents, coming from France and Poland.

In his inaugural address, president Guarneri highlighted the main priorities of the newly-launched legislature: the attractiveness and image of the sector, Developments in international trade in a particularly complex context of international relations and the evolution of EU sustainability legislation, which will have to reconcile social aspects economic and environmental without jeopardising the competitiveness of agricultural enterprises and cooperatives.

Graduated in Food Sciences and Technologies, specialized in Agro-food Economics at the Master Smea of the Catholic University, Guarneri leads, with his brother, a farm of 400 cows and 250 hectares in the province of Cremona since 2001. His farm is a member of the Cooperative Fattorie Cremona-Plac, of which he is vice president. Guarneri is also the president of the Consortium for the protection of provolone Valpadana and is a member of the board of the Consortium for the protection of Grana Padano.