Eatable Adventures with Cern for agrifoodtech growth

Eatable Adventures, one of the leading agrifoodtech accelerators on a global scale, announces its new strategic collaboration with Cvc, Cern venture connect, the strategic program of Cern in Geneva: the goal, judged "ambitious", is that of "to promote innovation and sustainable growth" of agrifoodtech startups. The partnership, as the official release underlines, will make it possible to offer emerging realities "selected skills, advanced resources and cutting-edge technologies" within a scientific ecosystem of excellence to accelerate innovation and help them transform their projects into concrete solutions.

With this initiative, Cern is strengthening its commitment to innovation and is proposing concrete solutions to the most urgent global challenges. The European Nuclear Research Organisation has developed cutting-edge technologies for the operation of the world’s largest particle accelerator, applicable to fields as diverse as health, environmental science, Aerospace, digital and quantum. Under the new strategic programme, technology resources will be made available to the most promising start-ups in CERN’s member and associated countries. Selected firms will thus benefit not only from the latest technologies, infrastructures and scientific laboratories, but also from personalised mentoring programmes by world-class experts, Thus accelerating their growth and development path.

As a strategic partner of Cvc, Eatable Adventures will play a leading role in supporting selected startups by offering them specialized mentorship and tailored training sessions with the aim of helping them transform their innovative visions into concrete and scalable solutions for the global market. Thanks to the support of Cern’s cutting-edge technologies, Eatable Adventures aims to accelerate the growth of agrifoodtech startups and exploit their innovative potential.

"Cern Venture Connect is designed to give new impetus to the next generation of scientist-entrepreneurs and shape the future through technology," explains Linn Kretzschmar, head of the Cern Venture Connect Programme.

"We are excited to be collaborating with a world-class scientific institute like Cern in this pioneering initiative -adds José Luis Cabañero, founder and ceo of Eatable Adventures-. This partnership allows us to combine our expertise in foodtech with the cutting-edge technologies of Cern, supporting the growth of startups so that they can grow and innovate the entire agri-food chain".

This collaboration strengthens Eatable Adventures' commitment to a sustainable future, thanks to innovative technological solutions in the agri-food sector: with a portfolio of more than 100 startups accelerated each year and a network of international partners, The company is a catalyst for new synergies and a leader in change, promoting the evolution of the agrifoodtech ecosystem at a global level in the name of sustainability and ethics for development.