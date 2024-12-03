Simonelli aims high and goes shopping in Sweden

Simonelli Group, a manufacturer and exporter of professional coffee machines, has announced the acquisition of a stake in 3Temp, a Swedish company that produces filter coffee machines. The percentage of the share, nor its economic and corporate value are currently unknown. With this operation, Simonelli continues its expansion abroad, with the aim of responding to the growing global demand for high-quality specialty and filter coffee.

3Temp is particularly renowned for its innovations, including a tankless brewing system that uses only fresh water for each cup, providing customizable recipes and precise temperature control, ideal for both hot and cold coffee.

“The search for the right partner to accelerate our ambitious growth plans has always been centered on a player who shares our relentless pursuit of quality and innovation,” said Marco Feliziani , CEO of Simonelli Group. “When I first met the 3Temp team, I was impressed by their unwavering commitment to excellence and their passion for the perfect cup of coffee. Today, together, we have the unique opportunity to ensure a broad and complete offering to the diverse requests that come from cafés and baristas around the world.”

For his part, Peter Larsson , CEO of 3Temp, counts on Simonelli's "ability to scale innovative solutions globally," which "will allow us to continue to focus on what we do best: creating cutting-edge filter coffee machines. More than just a partnership," says the executive, "this is a collaboration rooted in a shared passion for exceptional coffee and a commitment to sustainability."