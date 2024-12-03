Ice Cream: Davidson Kempner Acquires Ysco From Belgian Micolbel

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of the Belgian company Ysco NV by the US company Davidson Kempner Capital Management of the United States. The transaction mainly concerns the production of ice cream.

The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited combined market position of the companies resulting from the proposed transaction. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

Ysco is being sold to Davidson Kempner by the Belgian holding company Micolbel, which has been carrying out a corporate restructuring since the beginning of this year, in the name of which 130 jobs have been sacrificed, after a turnover loss of 11.6 million euros in 2023.